Jacquie Collett

My company has been providing gorgeous and unique home furnishings, accessories and interior design for the past 29 years.
We specialize in great art and accessories and we have a very large showroom in which we can show a wonderful selection of upholstery and casegoods for people to see and try. We have an amazing staff of talented and capable interior designers.
We are important to the Salt Lake and Park City community because we are a brick and mortar store with a lot of great inventory that can be purchased off the showroom floor or custom ordered for clients as well. We work with outside designers and we have our own full service in-house designers that can help customers in store or we can consult in home as well.
I started my company in 1989 with my mother who has since retired. My parents had owned a large furniture store and I had grown up working there throughout my teen and college years. My mom and I wanted to partner in a business that channeled our creative energy and home furnishings background along with our love of interior design.
So we began with a small design showroom selling to the design trade. Later we spent 10 years in the Historic Sugarhouse Post Office location which we outgrew and we then moved farther down Highland Drive to our larger 16,000 sq. foot showroom in the Holladay/ Millcreek area where we have more space to showcase a larger inventory of home furnishings and accessories. We have been in this location for 12 years.
I have had a lifetime of experience in home furnishings and design and feel my no-pressure and laid-back approach lends itself to a gracious and warm experience for our clientele. It is important to have fun and we love working with clients of different tastes and backgrounds and celebrate all of the different needs and ideas our clients have. We rarely work with clients where we don’t have a lot of laughs along the way. We love getting to know everyone’s “story.” The more we know the better job we can do. Our clients often become great friends and as a result we have a lot of repeat business, referrals and second generations coming back to us. We really cherish these relationships.
The biggest challenge these days is the internet. People have so many choices of places and ways to buy since the invention of online buying. We try to have fair prices, unique pieces and wonderful service. You can not really buy interior design online (although I have seen people try.) We specialize in hands-on design with the ability to show people a lot of things in person and see and touch fabrics and leathers. There is no substitute for that.
Our mission statement is “Enjoy the process, love the outcome!” We want interior design to be fun, we want to create great spaces that people love to come home to and provide furnishings that are not only beautiful but functional…they must serve the needs of the family or person living there. We want people to be proud of their homes and have the home reflect them…not the designer. That is our goal.
Guild Hall Design Center | 3640 Highland Dr, SLC
801.277.6534 | utahguildhall.com