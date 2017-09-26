The Inn at 500 Capitol, located in the heart of downtown Boise, Idaho, is the upscale boutique hotel where pride of place, exceptional service, and thoughtful details come together to create a truly unique experience. With convenient proximity to outdoor recreation, standout culinary experiences, and cultural activities, it is the ideal destination for your next getaway.
Richard’s Restaurant: enjoy contemporary Italian cuisine from
James Beard nominee Chef Richard Langston, in the privacy of your guest-room or in the restaurant adjacent to the hotel lobby. Chef Langston and his staff share a culinary philosophy that celebrates the integrity of ingredients, sourced locally when possible, and prepared simply to showcase the natural flavors of the products.
The Boise Art Museum provides a delightful sensory experience for the whole family. BAM offers exhibitions, collections, interpretive strategies, and educational programming. On the short walk over from the hotel, swing through Julia Davis Park and enjoy the rose garden.
Downtown Boise offers a wide array of culinary and retail experiences within walking distance from the Inn at 500 Capitol. Surrounded by unique, local retail shops, visitors can sample tastes
of the city such as gourmet donuts, handcrafted chocolates, farm to fork restaurants and lively gastro-pubs.
Year-round outdoor adventures can be found 30 minutes from the Inn at 500 Capitol at Bogus Basin: the local winter ski and sled hill, and
summer mountain biking and hiking hill.
Recreation is abundant throughout the four seasons with access to the Boise Foothills: the gateway to various hiking, biking, and running trails. Hop on a complimentary cruiser bike from the Inn and enjoy a ride along the Greenbelt, which offers a 25 mile paved pathway along the Boise River.
Extend your getaway: visit the Inn at 500 Capitol’s sister hotel, the Inn at 5th, in Eugene, Oregon and experience a 4 diamond boutique hotel ranked one of the best hotels in the nation on Trip Advisor. www.innat5th.com
500 S. Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702
208-227-0500
innat500.com