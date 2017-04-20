Hyatt Centric Park City Canine Concierge

Discover Park City through the Eyes a Four-Legged Fur Ball
Park City, known affectionately as “bark city” has been named Friendliest City in America and even America’s Favorite Town, and for good reason. No, we’re not talking about the world-class skiing, the gold-designated mountain biking trails or even the exceptionally friendly locals, ready to share their favorite run or après spot. We’re talking about dogs!
Meet Ellie, the Hyatt Centric’s Canine Concierge. At just over one year old, Ellie has grown up calling Hyatt Centric her home and its staff, her family. She greets guests in the lobby, shares her favorite trails and dog park destinations, and even joins guests on hikes and other alpine adventures!
As a dog-friendly hotel, Hyatt Centric is the perfect place to bring your four-legged friend along for the trip, or have Ellie hang in your room if you’re missing your four-legged companion back home. Here are some tips on how to best enjoy Park City, through the eyes of Ellie!
Favorite place to make new friends
Park City Dog Park is just a hop, ski and jump from my front door, and I also love The Willow Creek Dog Park for their 1-acre puppy pond!
Where I treat myself
Vacationing dogs need a spa days too! I recommend Doginhaus – whether you need a quick bath after a muddy hike, or one of my favorites, the blueberry facial, these guys have got you covered.
Where to go in town
Park City is full of dog-friendly patios and friendly business owners always keep their complimentary water dishes full! Patio season is almost upon us, and in particular, I love Butcher’s Chop House, Sample Sushi Blue and Silver Star Café’s outdoor seating.
Ellie’s favorite things
When you’re my guest at Hyatt Centric, expect the best. I know what dogs love and I make sure to keep everything stocked and ready for my furry friends. Be sure to ask for Ellie’s welcome bag upon check-in, and I’ll set you up for a fun stay with toys, potty bags and other essentials.
More about Ellie:
When Ellie, the Hyatt Centric’s “canine concierge,” isn’t greeting guests in the lobby, she is busy sharing her favorite trails and dog park destinations with visiting dogs or joining guests on hikes, and other alpine adventures. If guests miss their dog back at home or just want a four-legged friend for the day, she provides many authentic and heart-warming experiences. Ellie has been a special guest at birthday and holiday parties, and has even been brought into business meetings to lighten the mood. But, perhaps one of our favorite memories is of a young boy who came down to the lobby and asked if he could read his favorite book to Ellie; and there they sat for nearly an hour.
Partnering with the helpful front desk staff and Wasatch Adventure Guides’ Matt Mravetz,
Dogs Stay-n-play !
Calling all dog-loving locals! Looking for a weekend getaway with your furry friend? Come to Hyatt Centric between the dates of April 16 and November 15, 2017 where your dog will be welcome free of charge AND we’ll waive the fee for your dog to join in on a Wasatch Adventure Guides (WAG!) experience. Rates at up to 35 percent off starting at $139/night, will include your Ellie’s welcome bag at check-in, dog-friendly accommodation and a free hike!
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Hyatt Centric Park City
3551 N Escala Ct | Park City, UT | 84098
(435) 940-1234
Booking Code: UTAHRR