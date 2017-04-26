Hue for You

The choice isn’t always black or white. Color is the story. You are the main character.
Flame: Liebeskind Red Bag, Flight ($248); Dolce Vita Red Heel, Flight ($148); Smith & Colt Red Nail polish in “Psycho Candy”, C Two by Cake ($19)
Chrome: Loeffler Randall Metallic Loafer, Namedroppers ($99.99); Large Silver Envelope, Banana Republic ($24); Silver Small Clutch, Banana Republic ($68); Silver flat Aquatalina, Panache ($375); Silver bracelets Miansai, Cake ($220 each)
Greenery: Baggu Green Backpack, The Stockist ($42); Shoe, Jeffery Campbell, Anthropologie ($49.95); Frank & Eileen Green Belt, Panache ($155); Anna Trzebinski Ostrige Scarf, Farasha ($1,950)
Primrose Yellow: Marc Jacobs Bag, Namedroppers ($246.99); Camper Yellow Sneaker, The Children’s Hour ($130); Yellow Sunglasses, Anthropologie ($38)
Dogwood: Pink Clutch, Koo De Ker ($42); BKR Pink Water bottle, C Two by Cake ($35); Free People heel, The Children’s Hour ($148); Pink Hat, Koo De Ker ($24): John Russo Nail polishes in “Mineral” and “Air,” Farasha ($18)
Lapis: Basil Racuk Paperbag, Farasha ($234); Kate Spade clutch, Namedroppers ($100); Jennifer Fischer Sunglasses, Namedroppers ($246.99); Jeffery Campbell velvet mules, Mary Janes ($109)
DETAILS
Photos by: Adam Finkle
Styled by Farasha: Madeleine Marie Ewell & Yvonne Colvin
Art Direction by: Jeanine Miller