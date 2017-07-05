‘Hops on the Hill’ Returning to Stein Eriksen Lodge

Stein Eriksen Lodge’s Hops on the Hill combines the best of summer—with craft-beer, savory barbeque and free concerts—every Tuesday starting July 11. Best of all, the lodge offers a perfect escape from the heat with its cool mountain setting in Deer Valley.
Through its six-week long course, the series will include brew masters from Squatters, Epic, Wasatch and various other local breweries who will offer craft-beer tastings of their celebrated brews. Savory patio barbecue that includes brats, burgers and hotdogs prepared by Executive Chef Zane Holmquist will be served as well.
You’ll enjoy the groove even more knowing it benefits the Youth Sports Alliance, an organization that teaches youth about healthy lifestyles, sportsmanship and building confidence through sports participation.
Tickets for the beer tastings and the patio barbeque experience are $20 each. The barbecue experience lasts from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. each week and the free performances take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..
The first of the Tuesday events kicks off July 11 with Squatters and Red Rock breweries providing beer tastings with a free performance by the band Mother Lode. Don’t miss out on one of the coolest events this summer.
For more information on the line up and tickets visit their website.