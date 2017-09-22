Hometown Hero: David Archuleta is back in Utah at the DeJoria Center

written by: Tony Gill
Murray, Utah’s finest, David Archuleta, is coming back to the promised land for a performance at the DeJoria Center in Kamas on Sept. 23rd. Archuleta rose to prominence in 2008 when he finished as the runner-up on season 7 of American Idol at only 16 years old. Archuelta joined Clay Aiken on the illustrious list of runners-up who have enjoyed more career prominence than the singers who bested them—apologies to David Cook and Ruben Studdard.
Archuleta has gone on to release six full-length albums, with a forthcoming album, Orion, being released later this year. He’s won a litany of Teen Choice Awards, sold millions of records worldwide and maintains his status as a cult hero in the Beehive State.
Tickets for the show start at $55 and are available at the DeJoria Center box office or by visiting Smith’s Tix website, smithstix.com. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the music starts at 8:00.
970 UT-32, Kamas, 435-783-3113, dejoriacenter.com
The Voice of Mötley Crüe
If you’re a little too metal to get your fix at the David Archuleta show, the DeJoria Center’s next show is for you. Vince Neil, the frontman for legendary metal pioneers Mötley Crüe brings his The Legacy Continues Tour to Kamas on Sept. 29. Neil will play your favorite Crüe hits, like “Shout at the Devil,” “Girls, Girls Girls” and “Dr. Feelgood,” in addition to select cuts from his solo albums. Mötley Crüe may have given up touring in 2015, but Neil’s making sure you can still get your fix. Tickets for the 8:00 p.m. show start at $55 and are available on smithstix.com.
–
See more inside our 2017 September/October Issue.