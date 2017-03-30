Homeless Internment Camps—How Low Can We Go?

Every time a Utah town or neighborhood suffers a flash flood, windstorm or mudslide, TV news gushes over the outpouring of help and support from neighbors who pitch in to dig them out. It can be annoying, of course, because the reports have a smugness that assumes other communities in the nation, apparently reared by wolves, turn their backs on neighbors in need.
It’s time to rein in that smugness, Utah. Sugar House and Draper have proven we’re no more compassionate than Mogadishu, Malibu or Mar-a-Lago.
One can’t follow the news about Salt Lake’s placement of homeless shelters and not wonder how much lower NIMBYism can go. Raucous citizens ripped into Mayor Jackie Biscupski and her staff when they dared to propose a homeless resource center in family-values Sugar House. And this week, Draper residents actually booed a homeless man who had the chutzpah to try to thank officials for trying to help the less fortunate. “Nobody wants homeless people in their community,” he said before retreating amid boos.
Meanwhile, Sheriff Jim Winder announced a draconian plan in advance of Salt Lake City’s homeless season that peaks as the weather warms up. Winder’s 21-points of light strategy actually includes a proposal for a homeless internment camp west of downtown where the residents will presumably be searched at the gate for illicit drugs and weapons. Camp Winder will fill as the Road Home shelter’s capacity is reduced from 1,100-1,400 beds to 200 in two months.
Winder would also close the downtown liquor store at 400 S. 200 West because it’s a magnet for lawbreakers (and Salt Palace conventioneers). He also would confiscate unlicensed bicycles because they can be used for drug running.
“People have had it,” the sheriff said. “These solutions need to start now.”
Either Winder is becoming the Joe Arpaio of Utah or, we hope, he’s bluffing with his “exceptional steps” to light a fire under public officials.
County Mayor Ben McAdams will announce the site for the third homeless resource center Friday. It’s unclear whether he has approved Winder’s plan.