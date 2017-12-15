The Holiday Season Hasn’t Started Until You’ve Seen The Nutcracker
December 15, 2017
written by: Melody Kester
I attended the William Christensen’s The Nutcracker presented by Ballet West. This has been a tradition for me for many years and it never quite seems like the Holiday season has started until I see The Nutcracker. I was especially excited to see it this year as, after many years, there would be new sets, costumes, props and special effects. All this happened thanks to a $2 million grant from the Foundation’s directors. Ballet West also reached out to season ticket holders and various organizations to help sponsor costumes for the massive endeavor to update this beloved classic. You can still sponsor a costume if you would like by calling 801-869-6919 or visiting balletwest.org/nutcrackercampaign. The results of this grant and other gifts were a beautifully updated version of Mr. Christensen’s vision. The costumes were gorgeous, the colors were much more vibrant and the sets were stunning with just a bit of magic with the special effects. Without a spoiling anything, there are few little twists that add to the fun and fantasy. The dancers were incredible, as always, from Joshua Whitehead as the Nutcracker Prince, Lindsay Bond as the Snow Queen and Katlyn Addison as the Sugar Plum Fairy, every part was performed with elegance, power and grace. It was really fun to see some of the rising stars in the troupe perform in some very key roles and do a fabulous job. Ballet West’s Nutcracker runs from now until December 30, 2017. You can get tickets at www.balletwest.org.