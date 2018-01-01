The Hive: Jewel Box

Photo by: Adam Finkle
Luscious jewels mix with precious chocolates for the ultimate lovers’ gift.
1. 14k white gold infinity twist diamond pavé band ($775), 14k rose gold pink sapphire and diamond band ($450), 14k white gold diamond band ($575), 14k rose gold diamond halo band ($1,495) all from Shane Co. shaneco.com 2. 18k white gold and emerald ring designed by Real Gems ($2,500), 18k white gold and Tanzanite ring designed by Spectrum ($ 24,180) all from Diamonds Direct diamondsdirect.com 3. 14k rose gold, morganite, white and cocoa diamond ring ($1,695), 14k rose gold, white and cocoa diamond ring ($2,055) Fred Meyers Jewelers fredmeyerjewelers.com 4. 14K white gold, tanzanite, aquamarine and diamond ring ($ 2,395) Fred Meyers Jewelers fredmeyerjewelers.com 5. 14K rose gold tanzanite, white and cocoa diamond ring ($2,995) Fred Meyers Jewelers fredmeyerjewelers.com 6. 14K yellow gold and citrine ring by Pe Jay Creations ($1520), 14k rose gold and pink amethyst ring by Pe Jay Creations ($1,160) Diamonds Direct diamondsdirect.com
Chocolates from Chocolot, 6169 S. 2900 East, Ogden, 801-475-5050. Find retail outlets at chocolot.com
—
See more inside our 2018 Jan/Feb Issue.