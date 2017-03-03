Filter by Category : Tag : Date

In the Hive: What to Buy Right Now

March 3, 2017

It’s true, for everything there is a season.

Chocolate

The time between Valentine’s Day and Easter (before the candy-melting heat kicks in) is your best bet for scoring chocolate bargains. And here’s a tip, fellas: Showing up at her doorstep with a box of gourmet chocolate is a romantic gesture any time of year.

Chocolate Conspiracy
774 S. 300 West, SLC
385-212-4474,
eatchocolateconspiracy.com

Golf Clubs

As manufacturing companies roll out the newest high-tech nine irons and titanium drivers, thrifty golfers can tee up with 2016 models and save big. More money in your pocket for knickers and an argyle vest—that’s what we call a win-win.

Uinta Golf
560 E. 2100 South, SLC
801-487-8233

facebook.com/uintagolf

Spring blooms

Even if you lacked the foresight to plant bulbs before the ground froze over in November, you can reap the benefits of fresh-cut flowers now. Fragrant, and available in all shades of purple, hyacinth is Salt Lake magazine’s favorite spring bloom.

Orchid dynasty
59 E 900 South, SLC
801-583-4754

orchiddynasty.com

written by: Christie Marcy

Andrea Peterson

