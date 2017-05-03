Historic Park City Business are Open this Spring

As the snow melts a new vibe creeps across Park City’s hillsides. Vibrant colors swath the warmed ski slopes and outdoor patio seating takes over the sidewalks. Shorts and sandals replace puffy jackets and clunky ski boots. Spring has officially kicked off in this cozy mountain town. Spring is about the new and the green,but Park City is taking a step back in time and inviting residents and visitors alike to discover the town’s history.
“If it’s been a while since you’ve visited Historic Park City, we invite you to spend a day with us,” says Michael Barille, Historic Park City Alliance executive director. “You may be surprised at the ease of access, the deals you’ll find, and the diverse offerings for the every-day experience and the special occasion.”
Most people know Park City in winter. Snowy landscapes teeming with ski enthusiasts. And of course, the two weeks in January when all of Hollywood descends upon the tiny mountain town to celebrate all things cinema during the Sundance Film Festival. But just because that last chair lift stops running—it doesn’t mean Park City has shut its doors.
To end that myth, the Historic Park City Alliance wants to invite you to spend the day shopping, dining and enjoy entertainment and events up and down Main Street and at the surrounding resorts. Take advantage of special offers through May 26th—including free parking on Main Street when you download a voucher from www.historicparkcityutah.com.
Eat & Drink
Atticus Coffee & Teahouse | Bangkok Thai | Blue Iguana Cantina | Bridge Café | Butchers | Café Terigo – Opens May 11 | Church Public House | Collie’s | Davanzas – Opens April 28 | Downstairs | Eating Establishment | Flanagan’s on Main | Flying Sumo | Handle | Java Cow | Main Street Deli | Main Street Pizza Noodle | No Name | Oishi | O’Shucks – never closes | Red Banjo | Riverhorse on Main | Riverhorse Provisions | Rocky Mountain Chocolate | The Cabin | Tupelo – Opens May 11 | Wasatch Brewpub
SEE, DO, MEET, STAY
Allstate | Aura Spa | Billy’s Barber | Blue Church | Escape Room | Egyptian Theatre | Park City Museum | Park Hotel | The Paint Mixer | Washington School House Hotel – Opens May 12
SHOPPING
Alaska Fur Gallery | All Sports Eyewear | Alpaca International |Burns Cowboy Shop | C Two by Cake | Cade & Co | Changing Hands | Crosby Collection | Deer Valley Signatures | Dijore | Dolly’s Books | Dugins | Elegante | Farasha – Opens May 1 | Gorsuch Park City | Grace Clothiers | Habit | Hilda (limited spring hours) | La Niche Gourmet & Gifts | Lululemon | KUHL | Mary Jane’s | Mangelson | Marmot | Motherlode – Opens May 1 | Mountain Town Olive Oil | North Woods USA | Northface | OC Tanner | Olive & Tweed | Outfitter Trading Co | Overland | Panache | Park City Clothing Company | Park City Harley Davidson | Park City Jewelers | Park City Mercantile | Patagonia | Pine Park City | Prospect | Robert Kelly Home | Root’d | Roots | Shirt Off My Back | Sock City | Southwest Indian Traders | Southwestern Expressions | Woodbury Jewelers
ART
Bret Webster Images | Gallery Mar | J Go Gallery | Mangelsen – Images of Nature Gallery | McMillen Gallery | Meyer Gallery | Montgomery Lee Fine Art | Mountain Trails Gallery | Park City Fine Art | Pando Gallery | Prothro Gallery | Prewitt Gallery | Rich Haines Gallery | Terzian Galleries | Trove Gallery | Willie Holden Photographs
*Subject to change. Additional businesses may be open.
Events and Specials: Calendar
April 18 – June 15 – Park City Food Tours
April 20 – April 30 – Follies – Egyptian Theatre
May 6 – Derby Day at High West
May 7 – Chef Wars at Riverhorse benefiting Nuzzles and Co.
May 8 – Locals Free Day – Park City Museum
May 14 – Mother’s Day Brunch – Riverhorse
May 14 – Mother’s Day at the Bridge – Mom eats FREE with family!
May 26 – Gallery Stroll
May 1 – 7 Children’s Book Week at Dolly’s
May 5-6 – Stand-Up Comedy – Egyptian Theatre
May 18-20 Hot Tuna – Acoustic Duo – Egyptian Theatre
May 25-June 4 Beauty & the Beast: – Egyptian Theatre
June 5 – Locals Free Day – Park City Museum
June 8-10 – Kingston Trio – Egyptian Theatre
Nightly Entertainment at the Spur Bar and Grill
Weekend Brunch at Wasatch Brewpub
Weekly KUHL Store hosted hikes
SPECIALS
Bangkok Thai – buy one get one free dinner
Dolly’s – Locals 10% Discount April – June
Flying Sumo – 50% off rolls and nigiri
Grappa – Locals Night Mondays, beginning May 8
Red Banjo – 50% off coupons in the Park Record
The Paint Mixer – Wildlife Wednesdays, Paint a Record Night & Park City Wine Club
Wasatch Brewpub – Guilt Free Dessert 100% of the proceeds from the sale of “Guilt Free Desserts” will go to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance to support the defense and preservation of Utah’s remaining wilderness quality lands. And in homage to the southwestern roots of SUWA, this year’s featured $5 dessert will be a Southwest Brownie with a Chipotle Chocolate Sauce.