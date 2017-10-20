Help for Mexico: Love Without Borders

Salt Lake City’s food community is coming together to help disaster-stricken Mexico. You can help.
On September 19, Mexico was hit by the strongest earthquake of the century. It will take years—and lots of help from the rest of the world—for the country to recover.
On October 27, Utah restaurants and food producers in the newly-formed non-profit organization Love Without Borders, are hosting a one-of-a-kind benefit to gather aid for Mexico.
Red Iguana, Rico Brand, Frida Bistro, El Paisa Grill, La Brulee Catering Company, San Diablo Artisan Churros and Allora Catering will be joining together to present a Mexican fiesta. One hundred percent of the proceeds wil be donated to victims of the Mexican earthquake. Along with fantastic food from these favorite local restaurants, guests will enjoy music by Raul Monte Negro, Anastacio Castillo and family. Folkloric dancing will be presented by West Side Dance and Monantzin de la Gente Latina, there will be a silent auction, a tequila tasting and more.
Rico Brand owner Jorge Fierro and Red Iguana owner Lucy Cardenas plan to travel to Mexico to assure that the funds raised go to the people who need it most.
FAST FACTS:
When: October 27, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Rico’s Warehouse, 545 W. 700 South, Salt Lake City
Why: To help victims of the 2017 earthquake in Mexico
How much: Tickets start at $50
Who to contact for more information: Jorge Fiero at jorge@ricobrand.com
Be there!