Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Chefs and Farmers Share a Meal together at the Harvest Dinner

November 14, 2017

written by: Mary Brown Malouf     photos provided by: Trina Harris Photography

The phrase “farm to table” has become almost a cliche—something you say without thinking. But it has become a requirement of thoughtful dining—chefs and guests alike want to know where their food comes from and how it was raised, often, even, who raised it. Menus proclaim the provenance of the ingredients used in dishes and ideally, they will be as local as can be. Back in the day, restaurants added luster to their menus by boasting that the caviar was flown in from Russia or the foie gras from France. These days, chefs want you to know they grew the basil themselves or that their cheese comes from cows they know personally.

Last year, Chef Ryker Brown at Powder at Waldorf-Astoria, invited a group of his Park City and resort chef pals to present a dinner that honored the sources. The farmers, cheesemakers, beer brewers and foragers themselves sat down at the table with other guests and enjoyed what the chefs created with their products. Salt Lake magazine was a guest at that dinner and we were honored to be invited to this year’s reprise event, Harvest Dinner II at Montage Deer Valley.

Vendors: Old Town Cellars | Alpine Distilling | Strong Vertical Gardens | The Honey Jar | Rock Hill Creamery | Gold Creek Farm | Vine LoreIceWorks | Clark Willis Lamb

Full Menu of the event.


Beet Root Deviled Egg: Pickled Mustard Seeds, Speck Ham. | Shawn Armstrong – Executive Chef of Montage Deer Valley


Roasted Fall Carrots: Carrot Garam Masala Glaze, Garro ‘Grits’ and Cheddar | Zane Holmquist – Vice President of Food & Beverage, Corporate Chef Stein Erickson Lodge


Utah Rainbow Trout: Braised Cabbage, Apples, Mustard, Mussels, Pork Belly | Ryker Brown – Food & Beverage Director, Executive Chef Promontory Ranch Club


Niman Lamb Rack and Shank: Trumpet Royal Mushrooms, Leeks, White Asparagus | Rachel Wiener – Executive Sous & Chef de Cuisine at the St. Regis Deer Valley


Dried Flowers from the Summer Persimmon, Honey, White Tea | Steven Jones – Executive Pastry Chef at the Montage Deer Valley

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Mary Brown Malouf

LEAVE A COMMENT

RELATED POSTS

© 2017 Copyright Salt Lake magazine
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Get the scoop on local eats, drinks, entertainment and more!
We respect your privacy.