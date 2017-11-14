Chefs and Farmers Share a Meal together at the Harvest Dinner

written by: Mary Brown Malouf photos provided by: Trina Harris Photography
The phrase “farm to table” has become almost a cliche—something you say without thinking. But it has become a requirement of thoughtful dining—chefs and guests alike want to know where their food comes from and how it was raised, often, even, who raised it. Menus proclaim the provenance of the ingredients used in dishes and ideally, they will be as local as can be. Back in the day, restaurants added luster to their menus by boasting that the caviar was flown in from Russia or the foie gras from France. These days, chefs want you to know they grew the basil themselves or that their cheese comes from cows they know personally.
Last year, Chef Ryker Brown at Powder at Waldorf-Astoria, invited a group of his Park City and resort chef pals to present a dinner that honored the sources. The farmers, cheesemakers, beer brewers and foragers themselves sat down at the table with other guests and enjoyed what the chefs created with their products. Salt Lake magazine was a guest at that dinner and we were honored to be invited to this year’s reprise event, Harvest Dinner II at Montage Deer Valley.
Vendors: Old Town Cellars | Alpine Distilling | Strong Vertical Gardens | The Honey Jar | Rock Hill Creamery | Gold Creek Farm | Vine Lore | IceWorks | Clark Willis Lamb