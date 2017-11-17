Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Harmons’ Food for Thought: Hot Buttered Recipe

November 17, 2017

The holidays tend to bring out the best in people. We think that should ring true with the meals you share with family and friends. So, this season you’ll find delectable recipes that are tried and tested as some of Harmons best yet, including delicious butternut squash risotto, cheesy stuffed mushrooms, classic prime rib dinner, and scrumptious cinnamon-sugar doughnut hoses. We know you’ll love them as much as we do. Pick up a copy of our Nov/Dec issue from the newsstands to get all the great recipes featured in the magazine.

Tags: , , , ,

jespub

LEAVE A COMMENT

RELATED POSTS

© 2017 Copyright Salt Lake magazine
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Get the scoop on local eats, drinks, entertainment and more!
We respect your privacy.