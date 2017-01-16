Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Final preparations are made prior to President-elect Barack ObamaÕs swearing-in ceremony on the U.S. Capitol steps in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2009. More than 5,000 men and women in uniform are providing military ceremonial support to the presidential inauguration, a tradition dating back to George Washington's 1789 inauguration. (DoD photo by Master Sgt. Cecilio Ricardo, U.S. Air Force/Released)

Your Guide to Surviving Inauguration Week

January 16, 2017

If watching Trump being sworn in doesn’t sound like your ideal night-in, Salt Lake is offering a wide range of coping mechanisms events for people to attend on and around Inauguration Day that include neither loudly celebrating with “I voted” badge held high or crying in the flickering light of your television. So set down your wine glasses, take off your mourning pajamas, and reschedule your week with any of the following:

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 18:

    • Urban Lounge End of the World Party/Concert
      • 100% of ticket sales will be donated to ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) & Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault.
      • 241 S 500 East @ 7 p.m.
      • Tickets: $5, http://www.ticketfly.com
    • The Ghostlight Project by Salt Lake Acting Company
      • A nation-wide demonstration creating “light for challenging times ahead” and protecting “values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone.” Directly following, the crowd will sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” and have a reception in the theatre.
      • 168 W 500 North @ 5:30 p.m.
      • No ticket required

 

THURSDAY JANUARY 19:

    • Concert for Peace @ St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
      • Featuring Jan Chamberlain (who resigned from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir following their acceptance of the invitation to perform at the inauguration) as well as many other acclaimed folk & opera singers.
      • 261 S 900 East @ 7 p.m.
      • No ticket required

 

FRIDAY JANUARY 20:

    • Utah DSA January Meeting
      • The Utah Democratic Socialists’ calls it a “meeting of mourning and a meeting of celebration, as we plan our next action.”
      • 631 W North Temple 700 @ 5:30 p.m.
      • No ticket required
    • What a Joke! at the State Room
      • Local comedians coming together as a part of a larger comic series throughout the nation supporting the ACLU.
      • 638 South State Street @ 8 p.m.
      • Tickets: $25, ticketfly.com (must be 21 or older to attend)

 

SATURDAY JANUARY 21:

    • 2017 Clean Air, No Excuses Rally
      • A protest lead by numerous environmentalist groups including HEAL, Utah Moms for Clean Air, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, Mormon Environmental Stewardship Alliance and Utah Rivers Council
      • Utah State Capitol Building, E 300 North @ 1 p.m.
      • No ticket required
    • Women’s March on Main
      • Part of a nationwide march in support of equality for all genders, races, sexualities, marginalized people, and humans in general. Lead by Chelsea Handler and other filmmakers and actors attending Sundance.
      • 220 Main Street, Park City @ 9 a.m.
      • No ticket required, but registration encouraged: eventbrite.com

 

MONDAY JANUARY 23:

    • Women’s March SLC
      • The local Women’s March in Downtown Salt Lake.
      • Utah State Capitol, 350 N State St @ 2 p.m.
      • No ticket required

IF YOU (somehow) SURVIVE ALL OF THIS:

 

by Amy Whiting

