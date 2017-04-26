GreenBike Gets Artsy

Think of GREENBike like a taxi, except in this case the car is a bike and your legs are the driver, customer and leftover-chinese-food-in-the-backseat all at once. It’s an easy way to take yourself from Point A to Point B in Salt Lake City without further denting your carbon footprint, emptying out your wallet for a taxi or gaining weight from inactivity. Every two years, GREENBike selects a new local nonprofit to promote and support with their Community Bike, and this year things are getting artsy. The eco-friendly company just released a customized bike in partnership with the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, and will donate to the art museum each time the bike is taken for a spin.
UMOCA’s bike is a sleek bright blue color with stripes and deconstructed text. Every time the bike is ridden, GREENbike and SelectHealth will donate $1 to the art gallery. Last year, the charity of choice was Make-A-Wish Foundation, resulting in a windfall of $1,637 for the charity. That bike was ridden 61% more times than the average GREEKBike.
The effort to raise money for a local cause is fundamental to the GREENBIKE brand–Kristian Anderson, UMOCA’s executive director, calls GREENBike an “organization that helps people change their behaviors so that we can all live in a greener and more sustainable community with a higher quality of life.” Anderson explains that by offering alternative modes of transportation, GREENBike encourages consumers to “think critically about the world around them and their place in it,” and to “see if the paradigms that they participate in are still in line with the society that they want to create.”
The love goes both ways. GREENBike director Ben Bolte says “UMOCA is a cornerstone of our cultural community,” and encourages anyone interested to “grab a GREENbike and ride it to the station at UMOCA to see one of their dynamic exhibits. I’m partial to the Fluid Art event where they work with the Utah Brewer’s Guild to pair art with local beer.”
The UMOCA Bike is in rotation and can be found at any of GREENbike’s 33 downtown stations. To see a map of station locations, click here, download the BCycle App or go to greenbikeslc.org.
–by Amy Whiting