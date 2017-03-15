Grammy Award Winning Bluesman Taj Mahal takes Eccles Stage

Park City Institute presents legendary blues man, Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal brings his visionary meld of blues to the Eccles Center Stage Saturday, March 25. The Grammy-winner’s signature performance, steeped in his Harlem Renaissance childhood and cured over 50 years on the road, promises an evening of music and stories that will teach even the hardiest Blues-philes a thing or two.
“Taj Mahal is a genuine legend,” says PCI Executive Director Teri Orr. “Presenting him on our stage is always a fun, down-home kind of niht. Taj’s commitment to the roots of his music, and his ability innovate, are hallmarks of his legendary status. He spins a good tale, too.”
This solo show is a rare, intimate experience that allows the audience a unique connection with the stand out performer.
Honored multiple times—nine Grammy nominations, in all, plus a Lifetime Achievement for Performance Award at the Americana Honors and Awards, a nomination for Entertainer of the Year by the Blues Foundation, Blues Artist of the Year at the Living Blues Awards, Taj has played all over the world, for all kinds of audiences.
“What inspires me most about my career is that I’ve been able to make a living playing the music that I always loved and wanted to play since the early 50s,” Mahal says. “I am extremely lucky to have fans who have listened to the music I choose to play and have stayed with me for 50 years. These fans have also introduced their children, grandchildren and in some cases great-grand children to this fabulous treasure of music that I am privileged to represent.”
Tickets to Taj Mahal start at $29. Student tickets are available, through the generosity of donors to the Park City Institute, for $5. Call 435-655-3114 or visit ecclescenter.org for tickets and information.