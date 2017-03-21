Imperial Hotel’s casual fare builds on Riverhorse.

Riverhorse has been a mainstay of Main Street for decades. Now the restaurant is building on its reputation with a market café in their newly renovated Imperial Hotel. Stop by the top of Main Street for a breakfast of smoked-brisket hash or polenta French toast or grab a breakfast wrap to go. Lunch offerings include Chef Seth Adams’ spin on the BLT, with house-made bacon and Niman Ranch pork belly and tomato and avocado on multigrain bread, and a grain and kale bowl of golden farro, oranges, cider cranberries, toasted pine nuts and a chili lime vinaigrette. The variety of take-out meals and grab-and-go treats includes specialty totes and baskets (who doesn’t love chocolate, cheese or charcuterie?). Gourmet grocery items include fresh produce, local dairy, cooking oils, house-cured meats and a deli case packed with salads and sides, as well as fresh cuts of high-grade meats and fish to fill the at-home chef’s needs. Riverhorse’s gourmet catering and private chef services have also found a home here; there’s a private-event space on the second level and luxury penthouse vacation rentals on the top floor. When can we move in?
Over the top Poutine
French fries topped with gravy and squeaky cheese is a Canadian classic we’ve learned to love. But in typical Yank fashion, we’ve gilded the lily. At Riverhorse Provisions, poutine comes topped with piquillo peppers, beans and guacamole or elk , buffalo, venison and chipotle creme. Dare you to ask for one with everything.
Riverhorse Provisions
221 Main Street, Park City
riverhorseprovisions.com
