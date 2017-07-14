Gospel Brunch: Hallelujah in the morning.

written by: Mary Brown Malouf
Everyone loves brunch. Except for me. There are lots of reasons. I generally dislike buffets, I’m allergic to eggs and tomato juice, mimosas are always made with Cook’s champagne (to which I’m not actually allergic but I might as well be), plus the midday buzz ruins the rest of the day, especially if it’s nice weather, which is best for brunch because you can eat outside.
That said, I think the new Gospel Brunch at the Gateway is a great idea and a terrific remedy for those Sunday morning coming-down blues. Cubby’s does the catering, serving breakfast and lunch menus, which is fine, and Casey Metzger’s Top Shelf Services does the bartending, which is terrific.
Gospel music is soulful and joyous—two qualities that Sunday mornings in SLC are often lacking—and the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir is awesome. It’s nice to sit outside, kids are running around digging the music. No one has to wear suits or Sunday clothes, but the music and the mimosas make the morning an uplifting experience.
And, it turns out, I can forget that I hate brunch—I just eat bacon and ask them to put vodka in my orange juice and sing along when I can.
A revelation, as it were. Every second Sunday morning.
Sing Loud, Do Good
The Gospel Brunch’s $25 admission includes two drinks—additional drink tickets are $3. Proceeds benefit Downtown SLC Presents. Held the second Sunday of every month.