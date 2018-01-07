‘Go West’ at UMFA Offers Alternative American History.

Go West! Art of the American Frontier from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts this month offers Utahns an unusual view of the American West—how it was invaded and disrupted by the white man—through 80 Euro-American and Plains Indian artists. The exhib emphasizes how newcomers projected their mythology on the region as Native peoples tried to stave off complete genocide.
Queer Native American performance artist DeLesslin George-Warren offers a thought-provoking perspective on the art and history of the West through free tours and presentations around Go West! Art of the American Frontier.
George-Warren will be at the UMFA Jan. 10-13 and will lecture and perform Histories on Jan. 11.
All programs are free.
UMFA, University of Utah campus, 801.581.7328