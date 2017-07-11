Go Green: Urban Greens Market

It’s year two for the Urban Greens Market. And that means fresh, locally grown and affordable produce will be available to residents in Salt Lake City.
“Everyone should be able to buy healthy, fresh, and affordable food within walking distance of their front door,” said Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “We’re delighted to bring the Urban Greens Market back for a second year to serve our residents of the west side.”
The Urban Greens Market project is a collaboration among the city’s Sustainability Department, The Green Urban Lunchbox, Utah Community Action Program’s Real Food Rising and Utahans Against Hunger.
The groups worked together to launch the Urban Greens Market in 2016 to increase the availability of local and sustainable produce in low access areas of Salt Lake City. To help address this challenge, the Urban Greens Mobile Market will rotate through several locations every week in Glendale and Poplar Grove.
The market runs from July 10 – October 30. All locations accept SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks, and the Urban Greens Mobile Market will match what you spend with free Double-Up tokens, up to $10 every market day. You spend $1, the market matches $1. Use the Double-Up tokens right away, or save them for another day.
Visit the website for market locations and dates. Photo courtesy of their Facebook page.