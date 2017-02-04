Go for gold with Winter Olympic anniversary festivities

When the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games came to Utah in 2002, people all across the state gathered to share in the excitement. This weekend, the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation is bringing that excitement back with a 15th anniversary celebration on Saturday, February 4, 2017.
Two venues will celebrate throughout the day with family-friendly activities, music, food trucks, giveaways and the opportunity to watch elite athletes compete in World Championship races.
The Soldier Hollow Nordic Center will host the 15th anniversary celebration as well as the USANA FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships.
- Event begins at 10 a.m.
- Special appearance by Mitt Romney and Fraser Bullock from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- The first 500 attendees will receive a voucher for $20.02 which can be used for activities at Soldier Hollow, Utah Olympic Park or Utah Olympic Oval.
- Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, 2002 Soldier Hollow Lane, Midway, 435-654-2002
The 15th anniversary celebration will continue at the Utah Olympic Oval at 1 p.m.
- The first 100 patrons wearing 2002 Olympic attire will receive a free Oval key chain and voucher for $20.02 which can be used for activities at Soldier Hollow, Utah Olympic Park or Utah Olympic Oval.
- Utah Olympic Oval, 5662 Cougar Ln, SLC, 801-968-6825
Also make sure to watch Olympians and elite athletes compete in these World Cup events going on in the Park City area!
USANA FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships
- January 30 – February 5, 2017
- Cross country skiing events
- Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. 2002 Soldier Hollow Lane, Midway, 435-654-2002.
USANA FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships
- January 30 – February 5, 2017
- Ski jumping events
- Utah Olympic Park, 3419 Olympic Pkwy, Park City, 435-658-4200
VISA FIS Freestyle World Cup
- February 1-4, 2017
- Freestyle, Aerial, Mogul, and Dual Mogul events
- Deer Valley Resort, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. South, Park City, 435-649-1000
Written by Megan Skuster