Givestock Gives Back

If you missed out on Coachella or Bonnaroo but really want that music festival experience, all you have to do is head on up to Ogden this September. Givestock is an interactive festival experience full of fun, food and music happening Saturday, September 9th from 12 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Fort Buenaventura Park.
Headlining musical acts include Dr. Dog, The National Parks, Fictionist, Joshua James, RKDN, Joe McQueen Quartet, Panthermilk and Cinders—who we recently profiled as a part of our Small Lake City series. Accompanying these musical offerings are a series of local food trucks, vendors, live art, camping and Uinta Brewing beer gardens.
As if this wasn’t enough, for every $20 ticket purchased, two meals will be donated to the Utah Food Bank.
If you are an artist, vendor or food truck that would like to participate in the event, please contact LSingerKatz@evenstevens.com.
For more information, you can check out Givestock’s website or you can purchase tickets here.