Giveaway: KUER’s Snap Judgment

Created and hosted by Detroit native Glynn Washington, Snap Judgment delivers a raw, intimate, musical brand of narrative — daring audiences to see the world through the eyes of another. The Snap Live! “Twisted” tour is hosted by master storyteller Glynn Washington who weaves his own stories along with a dynamic corp of gifted performers. It’s both heart-wrenching and hilarious. Enjoy the performance and then mingle with the storytellers, producers and the KUER staff in a post-show reception.
The Snap Judgment Live show is coming to town on Friday, October 27 at 8:00 PM at the Delta Performance Hall at the Eccles Theatre on Main St. in Salt Lake City. And you have a chance to win two tickets to the event and the after show reception. The0 KUER Donor Reception will take place directly after show on Tier 2 in the North Lobby, which overlooks the Grand Lobby.