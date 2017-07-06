Get Out of this World with the Salt Lake Astronomical Society

City folks finally have a reason to go the distance to Stansbury Park in Tooele County—the newly erected Kolob Observatory, which will house the new Clements telescope, at Stansbury Park Observatory Complex (SPOC).
Mike Clements, a Salt Lake telescope designer and builder, is the namesake for the Clements telescope, deemed the world’s largest amateur telescope, measuring 35 feet long, 11 ½ feet wide and 16 feet high. The astronomical society will dedicate the observatory July 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Clements and other experts and dignitaries will be on hand.
A barbecue, for those wanting, will follow the dedication. Afterwards, the SPOC will hold a star party with personal and club-owned scopes, including the Clements, to allow the public to sample stellar delights until midnight.
Events will be held throughout the month of July that are free to the public and free of charge. Each event is held at a different location throughout Salt Lake City that each have different viewing experiences such as a star party at Wheeler Farm or a sun party at Winchester Park, along with many others.
For more information on other star parties, visit their website.