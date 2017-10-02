Get tickets for Salt Lake magazine’s Farm to Glass Cocktail Party.

Don’t miss it—tickets are selling fast. And no tickets will be sold at the door. So get yours here.
Salt Lake magazine’s Farm to Glass Cocktail Party is this Sunday, October 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pierpont Place. Here are all the details. We’ll be announcing the winner of our month-long contest and you’ll get to vote on the best drink of the evening, besides noshing on food from Finca, cakes from Le Fleur, cheese and chocolates from Caputo’s, hors d’oeuvres from Texas de Brazil, bruschetta from We Olive and more.
Best of all, besides throwing the best cocktail party in town, Salt Lake magazine is partnering with the Utah chapter of the Bartenders Guild and the United States Bartenders Guild National Charity Foundation to send part of the night’s proceeds to help hurricane victims.
That’s right: You can do your bit by taking a sip. We encourage you to bring items to donate to hurricane victims. Here’s a suggested list. Click here for tickets.
See you there!
Sponsored by Spark Solutions.