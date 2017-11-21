Get in the Spirit: Snowfest Celebration at Park City Mountain

written by: Tony Gill
Filling the hours once the snow falls is easy to do in Park City, with world-class skiing you can access right in town. During the 2017 Snowfest Celebration, skiers and snowboarders can seamlessly transition to filling the après hours, too. Snowfest is a 16-day winter festival running from Dec. 16 through the New Year that includes après music acts, village entertainers and various special events at both the Park City base area and Canyons Village.
Snowfest kicks off with the annual arrival of Santa in Park City on Dec. 16, eschewing his reindeer in favor of coming down the town lift to spread holiday cheer. Festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on the Town Lift Plaza. Santa’s bringing a whole bunch of good times with him, as both Snowfest features daily music acts and entertainment throughout the holiday season. Sunday, Dec. 24 sees the return of Park City’s oldest tradition: the Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade. The parade that seems as old as the mountain itself turns 55 this year and begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Park City Base Area.
On Sunday, Dec. 31, the hoopla moves to the Canyons Village for the New Year’s Eve Celebration. At 5:30 p.m., the Metro Music Club takes over the Canyons Village Stage with a 7-piece band that provides a unique take on everything from today’s hits and your favorite blasts from the past. Things wrap up at 7:30 p.m. with a fireworks show before you head off for your final indulgences before the resolution season kicks off. Be sure to check out Park City Mountain’s website for more information as additional events are continually being scheduled and updated.
