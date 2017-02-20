Get Schooled: New Book from Local Historian

Bim Oliver is one of my favorite local architectural historians. Oliver is as charming as he is knowledgable on Salt Lake’s favorite landmarks and lucky for us design buffs, he will be giving a reading of his new book, South Temple Street Landmarks: Salt Lake City’s First Historic District, on Friday, February 24th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Kings English.
“Bim Oliver has been studying the economic development of South Temple and how that development affected the built environment for years,” says Dana Williamson, President of Salt Lake Modern, an affinity group of Preservation Utah. “You may have heard him speak at one of Preservation Utah’s conferences. The project has taken full advantage of Bim’s degree in economics and his affection for mid-century buildings. Now the book is out.”
People gathered along South Temple Street in 1909. Courtesy of the Utah State Historical Society.