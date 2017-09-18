Get Ready for The Annual Salt Lake magazine Cocktail Contest Party

Salt Lake magazine presents its fifth annual Farm to Glass Cocktail Party, an evening celebrating local bars and restaurants and a chance to try all participating libations from this year’s Salt Lake magazine Cocktail Contest.
17 local mixologists are competing during the month of September to have their creation voted Best Original Cocktail. The handcrafted libations are must be based on seasonal ingredients from local farms, gardens and distilleries. See all competing cocktails here.
The Cocktail Party is set for Oct. 8 at Pierpont Place where the month long competition will be wrapped up with the crowning of this year’s winner. The party gives the public a chance to sample and compare the competing libations and learn about the art of bartending—all in one place. For tickets click here.
In addition to cocktail tastings by the finest bartenders in town, attendees are served light refreshments.Designated drivers are offered non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.
The Farm to Glass Cocktail Contest is a people’s choice award. Throughout the month of September, locals can purchase and judge the competing libations, then vote online for their favorites. To vote, click here.
Tickets to the party are available here.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Utah Bartenders Guild for alcohol-awareness education.
Photos by: Andrea Peterson