You Get What You Give in Park City

Written by: Tony Gill
Shape Park City’s Future with Live PC Give PC
Each November, Park City comes together around local nonprofits, businesses, volunteers and donors to support the community with a 24-hour day of giving that’s hosted by the Park City Community Foundation. This year’s Live PC Give PC aims to raise $1,999,999 to support more than 100 local nonprofit organizations that impact education, the arts, advocacy programs, search and rescue efforts, animal welfare, health care, environmental efforts and more. On Friday, Nov. 10 from midnight through 11:59 p.m., donations will be taken online at livepcgivepc.org.
Once you’ve made your contribution, celebrate at High West Distillery and Saloon. The public 21-and-over party runs from 7 p.m. to midnight. Gather, dance, eat and drink as the final donations are tallied. Last year, Live PC Give PC raised over $1.7 million. Help top that this year, and enjoy a good time to boot. You can find more information about the event and how to support by visiting the Live PC Give PC website.
High West Distillery and Salon: 703 Park Ave, Park City, 435-649-8300, highwest.com
–
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.