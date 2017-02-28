Gateway Pursues Renaissance through Food Trucks

Fighting against the commercial success of City Creek Center, Gateway is re-branding as Salt Lake City’s premier hang-out spot.
The mall founded prior to the 2002 Olympics now sees itself as the “downtown hub focused on local business and community-driven events” and is kicking it off with a new event: “Food Trucks at the Fountain”, a weekly food truck lineup. The gathering will increase to five days a week this Spring.
Think of it like a mini music festival, except for food. Every week Gateway will welcome new food trucks, so far the lineup includes Chow Truck, Brugesmobile, Chop City, and CupBop.
Gateway is also launching a new arcade space called “The Break Room.” It’s north of the Olympic Fountain, where the food trucks are hosted. The Break Room is designed as haven from the cold (or sweltering heat, come summer), with TVs, music, and an arcade to entertain guests.
Taylor Harris, general manager of The Food Truck League, lauds The Gateway’s support of small, local businesses. “We think our food trucks add a lot of color and flavor to downtown Salt Lake City…and Food Trucks at the Fountain helps us expand our footprint.”
–Amy Whting