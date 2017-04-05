Gateway Launches Brunch

“We wanted to fill up Sundays with as much life as we could,” said Edie Trott, marketing manager at The Gateway. And fill it up they will–on Sunday April 9, they’ll be kicking off a Sunday brunch series. It will feature a Bloody Mary bar by Tito’s Handmade Vodka juxtaposed with music by the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir, a nationally-touring performance group. If that wonderful contrast isn’t enough to convince you, maybe the fact that local favorite Cubby’s Chicago Beef will be there, offering new spicy-beef-and-garden-fresh breakfast items will.
The event will be held every other Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Grand Hall in Gateway. And, yes, we know it’s tempting to sleep in, but 3 Cups Coffee has your back and will be there to sustain you caffeine-wise. And the great news doesn’t stop there–proceeds will go to Downtown SLC Presents, a non-profit dedicated to promoting cultural and artistic growth/events in downtown Salt Lake City.
Says Trott, “Salt Lake City has a really cool food scene, so we wanted to do something different, with a lot more soul.” And brunch is just one moving part in a new, eclectic re-branding push for Gateway to become a hopping place-to-be again. This includes an upcoming series of free events in May including yoga (on Sundays), a concert series (on Thursdays) and family movie nights (on Fridays). Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Gateway is determined to fight their way back into relevancy through delicious food and parties. We’ve got to say, it seems fool-proof.
Tickets are $19 each for brunch + $6 for two drinks at the Bloody Mary bar + $3 for additional drinks. Future dates are April 23, May 7 and 21, 2017.
–Amy Whiting