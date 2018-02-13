Be My Galentine: Fun Ideas for Ladies Celebrating Ladies

written by: Susan Lacke
Dates and roses are nice, but girlfriends and frittatas are forever.
“What is Galentine’s Day?” asks Amy Poehler’s Parks and Recreation character, Leslie Knope, “Oh, it’s only the best day of the year. Every Feb. 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst, plus frittatas.”
The holiday, first introduced on television in 2010, has become a full-blown cultural phenomenon, with women everywhere taking Feb. 13 as an opportunity to celebrate their most important relationships. After all, as Knope says so eloquently: “Utereses before duderuses, and ovaries before brovaries.”
Kick it, Breakfast Style
Inspired by Leslie Knope’s love for breakfast foods, Provo bakery Love Cake Bake designed a Galentine’s cake constructed of sweetly flavored waffles layered with a light, whipped Swiss buttercream frosting and fresh berries. lovecakebake.com
Chain Gang
Get out of the cold and onto your bike with the St. George Galentine’s Ride, a weekend of celebrating the bonds women form through sports. This fully-supported 36- or 55-mile ride through Snow Canyon and Veyo is followed by brunch and yoga. galentinesride.com
Women Helping Women
What better way to spread the love than by helping other women? Gather your girlfriends for a group service project at the Utah YWCA—the organization is always in need of volunteers to host activity nights for residents. Bring supplies to get crafty or indulge in mani-pedis. ywcautah.org
Glam Squad
Before you head out for Galentine’s cocktails, get glam at ProDo Blow Dry Bar. Book up to five chairs at a time for an hour of pampering, scalp massages and a perfect coif. Most blowouts last 72 hours—just in case you’ve got a hot date for Valentine’s Day, too. prodoblowdrybar.com
—
See more inside our 2018 Jan/Feb Issue.