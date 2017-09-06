Fresh Bites: Cauliflower

If ever there was a vegetable experiencing its 15 minutes of fame, it’s cauliflower right now. You’ve long seen it as probably the least desirable option in a veggie tray, but now the cruciferous vegetable is starting to be looked at in a whole new light. Undoubtedly one of the trendiest foods of the moment, it turns out cauliflower can be used for just about anything, from filling in for potatoes as your mashed side dish to being a gluten-free pizza crust option.
You can find cauliflower year-round, but if you want to get it fresh and local, now is the time. Peak cauliflower season in Utah goes from August to October. If you haven’t had the chance to experiment with it, now is the perfect time.
The name cauliflower comes from the Latin word for cabbage, caulis, combined with flower. It isn’t too surprising that cauliflower and broccoli are cousins. You may not realize, though, it is also closely related to brussels sprouts and kale. Natural mutations have brought us a variety of cauliflower colors. You can also find it naturally in shades of purple, orange, and green (no, not broccoli), that taste just as good as the original.
If you don’t believe me, ask chefs from some of the best local restaurants who are featuring cauliflower on their menus. Tradition takes a new take on a Southern classic with its cauliflower & grits. If you can bear ordering something other than seafood, Current offers a hearty roasted cauliflower with hazelnut romesco. For international takes, try the curried cauliflower from Trestle Tavern and the widely popular General Tso’s cauliflower at HSL.
If you want to experiment with cauliflower at home, start with some of the most basic recipes. Cauliflower rice makes for a perfect substitute for any dish requiring rice, including fried rice. Just take a chopped head of cauliflower and pulse it in a food processor a few times until you get fine strands.
Cuisine Unlimited has the perfect recipe for roasted cauliflower. The simple recipe features a marinade to bring the vegetable’s natural flavor to the next level. You can choose to make this cauliflower your entree, or a delicious side dish. Learn how to do it right over on the Cuisine Unlimited blog.