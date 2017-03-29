Forever young

From plastic surgery to testosterone replacement, Utahns say no to aging.
With a stereotype as a sober, modest culture that has its eyes raised to spiritual goals, it comes as a shock that Utahns flock to plastic surgeons. “People from the outside look at our conservative culture and think plastic surgery should be taboo here,” says York Yates, a Davis County cosmetic surgeon. “Plastic surgery is more popular here than in many other parts of the country.”
Some numbers: Forbes magazine once called Salt Lake the “vainest” city in America because of the disproportionate number of plastic surgeons for its population—six surgeons per 100,000 residents, as compared to New York City’s four. In raw numbers, Utah ranks No. 8 for board-certified plastic surgeons, joining those Babylons New York, California and Florida in the top 10.
And the body work begins relatively young, when 30-something Mormon moms “want their bodies back” after cycles of rapid-fire birthings have left their bodies stretched and sagging. It’s rationalized as a “restorative” treatment, rather than being voluptuous. Then, many older Utahns seek cosmetic surgery and botox to get their exterior more in line with their healthy and athletic self image.
Men in Utah, however, are behind the curve for cosmetic surgery, as compared to other regions. Still, so-called men’s clinics are proliferating statewide, offering confidential testing and diagnosis. Most emphasize “low-T” testosterone treatments that are yet unproven. But the University of Utah’s Men’s Health Clinic provides “diagnosis, treatment and state-of-the-art surgical care for men through all of life’s stages.” The clinic offers treatments for a spectrum of problems, including cancer treatments, nutritional counseling, testosterone evaluation and treatment of erectile dysfunction. It also offers vasectomies, which is probably a step too far for Mormon men.
Whether it’s middle-aged mothers getting a “mommy job” (tummy tuck, breast augmentation and Botox) or men flocking to clinics that offer treatment for low testosterone, back problems, malfunctioning erections, dermatology and incontinence, Utahns are going screaming and kicking into that good night.
Seniors Are Swiping Right
The “Free Love” generation has not stopped their lovin’ ways. Of the more than 120 million singles in the United States, more than one-third are over the age of 50, and boy, are they feeling frisky.
NO RING, PLEASE:
On OurTime.com, the largest online dating service for older adults, only 20 percent of users in their 50s said they were seeking marriage; that number gets even smaller (8 percent) after 60. Most are just looking to have a good time.
YOU’RE HOT, WANNA MAKE OUT?
87 percent of singles aged 50-70 listed physical attractiveness as a non-negotiable element in their partner.
MORE NOOKIE, MORE PROBLEMS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports significant increases in STDs among adults 65 and over, with chlamydia infections increasing by 52 percent since 2010 and gonorrhea cases increasing by more than 90 percent.
—
written by: Glen Warchol