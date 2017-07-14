Floral Workshop: Sign Up Today

Attention all Floral Lovers!
Cactus & Tropical’s floral team presents a fun and informative floral workshop just for you. Ever wanted to learn to create your own fresh and fragrant garland? Now’s your chance.
Floral garlands
Garlands are perfect as a table runner, chair decoration or arbor treatment for weddings, bridal showers and summer parties.
Bring your BFF, bridesmaid, mom or best man and learn from the experts. Best of all, the garland you make is yours to keep.
Details
Date: 7/17
Time: 7 PM
Location: Salt Lake City / Draper
