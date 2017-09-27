Fit Fashion

Never mind the stilettos. This is what strong women wear.
Spiritual Yoga
Alo Airbrush Capri, Mary Jane’s ($99); Alo Lush Bra, Mary Jane’s ($69); Apple Watch, Apple Store City Creek ($269) ; Cat Luck 14k White Gold Staple Pin Earring, Farasha ($220); The Jade Yoga Mat, Fabletics City Creek ($29.95); Vella Mode Open Circle Necklace, Farasha ($48).
Hip Hop
Gladiator leggings olive, GMoveathletica.com ($108); Muscle Up Baby Girl olive, GMoveathletica.com ($46); Hold Me Close Sports Bra, GMoveathletica.com ($29); Stepping Stone Hoops, Farasha ($180); Nike Air Huarashe Running Shoes, Fice ($115); Apple Watch, Apple Store City Creek ($269); Snowman Bombed Puffer Jacket, Farasha ($398); Star Boy Beanie, Gmoveathletica ($30).
Boxing
Camo sports bra, Fabletics City Creek ($29); Black shiny leggings, Katie Waltman ($24); Apple Watch, Apple Store City Creek ($269); Vella Mode choker, Farasha ($50); Jordan Éclipse Red Sneaker, Fice ($85); The Chella Pack, Fabletics City Creek ($17.95).
Pilates
Alessia Capri, Fabletics City Creek ($59.95); Hayden Tank, Fabletics City Creek ($34.95); Peri Sports Bra, Fabletics City Creek ($39.95); Seamless Headband, Fabletics City Creek ($11.95); Step-Dot Necklace gold chain, Farasha ($45); 14K Gold Staple Pin Earring, Farasha ($220); Apple Watch, Apple Store City Creek ($269); Jade Yoga Mat, Fabletics City Creek ($29.95).
Personal Training
Koral shiny pink leggings, Namedroppers ($58.99); Alo Bra, Mary Jane’s ($59); Alo orange breeze tank, Urban Renewal ($22.99); Vella Mode choker, Farasha ($50); Nike Green Air Max 90 Prem, Fice ($120); Medicine Ball Scheels ($38); Apple Watch, Apple Store City Creek ($269).
Strength Training
Koral shiny purple leggings, Namedroppers ($58.99); Koral shiny purple sports bra, Namedroppers ($42.99); Small Arc Hoop Earring, Farasha ($150); Nike Juvenate black sneaker, Fice ($85); Apple Watch, Apple Store City Creek ($269); Bowflex Dumbbells, Scheels ($250); Hello Beautiful zip-up vest, Gmoveathletica.com ($78).
—
Photos: Adam Finkle
Model: Julana Dizon
Styled by: Farasha, Vanessa DI Palma Wright
Hair & Makeup: Versa, Alicia Troche
Art Direction: Jarom West
–
See more inside our 2017 September/October Issue.