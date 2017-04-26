Find Your Center with Summer Yoga at The Gateway

Starting May 7, The Gateway and Schloé Yoga Salt Lake City will be holding free weekly yoga classes, every Sunday at 9 am at The Gateway fountain. The event is geared toward bringing the community together in a meaningful way through music, exercise and relaxation. Schloé Yoga’s unique post-modern approach to yoga incorporates free-flowing movements and a DJ spinning live music.
The event is for people of all ages and abilities. Schloé Yoga founder Micah Scholes said it best—“All you need is a mat and a willingness to have fun.”
Schloé Yoga founder Micah Scholes
The first 100 guests will receive complimentary gift bags and Sanctuary Day Spa will provide free massage chairs at the event. Stick around after the session for the bi-weekly Sunday Gospel Brunch, 10 am at the Union Pacific Train Depot, and reward yourself with a mimosa or two.
For more info, visit The Gateway website.