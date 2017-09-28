Fifth Annual Park City “Dine About”

The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) welcomes all foodies to their fifth annual “Dine About” this fall. The event runs from Sunday, October 1st through Sunday, October 15th, and features savory lunches and dinners from your favorite Park City restaurants, all at an incredible value.
PCARA partnered with Stay Park City to offer exclusive lodging packages for guests during Dine About so that you can stay and explore all that Park City has to offer while enjoying your favorite foods at a discounted price! Thanks to their unique local perspective, Stay Park City provides hand-picked accommodations situated in the heart of historic Park City and nestled in the mountains with the guaranteed lowest prices. Dine About lodging offers can be booked here.
Foodies can enjoy Dine About at more than 30 participating restaurants:
- Baja Cantina
- Bistro 412
- Brass Tag
- Butcher’s Chop House
- Café Terigo
- Cena Ristorante
- Chimayo
- Deer Valley Grocery~Café
- Escala Provisions Company Restaurant & Bar
- Fletcher’s
- Grappa
- Grub Steak Restaurant
- Handle
- Lespri Prime Steak Sushi
- Park City Marriott – DEN
- Park City Marriott – Timbers
- Powder at Waldorf Astoria
- Purple Sage
- Red Rock Junction
- Red Tail Grill
- Riverhorse on Main
- Riverhorse Provisions
- Shabu
- Silver Star Café
- Squatters
- Sushi Blue
- Trio Café Park City
- tupelo
- Twisted Fern
- Wasatch Brew Pub
- Versante Hearth & Bar
Prices for two-course lunches range from $10-$15 per person, while prices for three-course dinners range from $20-$40 per person. To see the full menus for Dine About, visit the Park City Restaurant website.