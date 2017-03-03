Our Favorite Ski Resorts in Salt Lake

Your arrival in Salt Lake puts you in the only winter destination in North America that offers skiers and snowboarders four world-class resorts just minutes away from metropolitan accommodations and amenities.
Brighton Ski Resort
Brighton provides perfect powder, three terrain parks, an outstanding ski school and superb grooming, which add up to maximum ski and snowboard fun. Brighton is Salt Lake’s most charmingly scruffy ski hill. Unpretentious and friendly, its sprawling runs attract a young crowd, a large contingent of cocky snowboarders and has a well-deserved distinction of being the resort where most Salt Laker’s learn to ride the snow on skis and boards.
Solitude
The aptly named Solitude is known for its peaceful setting—think cozy lodges, heaps of pristine powder and diverse terrain. Maybe it’s by design or maybe it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy, but no other Utah resort is more aptly named than Solitude, where lift lines are non-existent and elbow room on even the main runs is available by the bushel. Lack of crowds (and attitude). Solitude runs and terrain consist of 10 percent beginner, 40 percent intermediate and 50 percent advanced/expert, making Solitude one of the most family-friendly resorts in the state. If you want to get a taste of mountain snow the old fashion way, snowshoe to Lake Blanche in the Twin Peaks Wilderness. Or hit the cross country track or snowshoe trails at Solitude Nordic Center.
Alta Ski Resort
Pure, unspoiled skiing and Alta are synonymous. World renowned for classic powder, challenging terrain, and spectacular views, Alta is a throwback resort with modern trimmings . Spend an afternoon on groomed cross-country trails for $10. There are precious few places in the world like Alta. The resort and its small town at the base grew organically around a shared love of thrills on snow (which it has aplenty). Despite welcome upgrades to higher-speed lifts and digital lift passes, Alta remains proudly rooted in its past, an icon of a time when skiing was less of a business and more of a way of life. Its soul is from a different era: of wooden skis and the daredevil explorers in soggy woolen gear who practically invented the sport.
Snowbird Ski Resort
Down the hill, Snowbird thrills with acres of steep chutes, wide-open bowls and long runs. Take a guided snowshoe tour or enjoy the 80-mile vistas from a snowmobile tour at the top of the 11,000-foot tram. Snowbird is all about the future. A sprawling resort served by an impressive array of high-speed chairs and its iconic tram, Snowbird is a playground for those who like it fast, steep and deep. The experience of skiing at Snowbird is thrilling.
What the Locals Know
The Ski City Super Pass is your golden ticket to access Alta, Brighton, Snowbird, and Solitude. The Super Pass includes a ride on TRAX light rail and UTA ski buses, plus rental discounts.
