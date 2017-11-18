“What is your favorite holiday tradition?”

Everyone has a holiday tradition they look forward to every year, and these locals want to share their favorites with you.
“We have everyone take a role in a short pageant based on the Nativity story. Each year, we switch roles, so everyone can experience different aspects of the story. The pageant tradition allows everyone in my family to experience the Christmas story in a more meaningful way and keeps the focus on the birth of Christ. It’s a tradition that makes the Christmas holiday come alive for all of us.”
Congresswoman Mia Love, Utah State Representative
“As a scientist and a university president, I always look forward to the Faraday Lectures at Weber State. They pay homage to English scientist Michael Faraday, who gave similar lectures around Christmastime in the 1800s. WSU chemistry faculty members and I have a ball dressing up as famous scientists and conducting colorful chemical demonstrations for children of all ages.”
—Chuck Wight, Weber State University President
“My favorite holiday tradition is the Home for the Holidays program at our Ronald McDonald House. Companies, church groups and families donate time and treasures to make the holidays magical for the 72 pediatric patient families who call our house their home. We set up a winter wonderland workshop filled with new donated toys and personal care items for guest family members. Volunteers bake cookies or lead holiday crafts–we simply see the very best in humanity.”
Carrie Romano, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities, Intermountain Area
