Fall Feast Ideas from Cuisine Unlimited

October 3, 2017

By: Val Rasmussen

Pumpkin spice lattes, watch out. You may be the darling of fall’s arrival, but for those of us (me) who pass on your caffeinated froth, your much-anticipated arrival rolls out the red carpet for other menu items filled to the brim with autumn flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and clove.

Salivating yet? For party hosts itching for candlelit dinners and hot toddies, the catering team of Cuisine Unlimited showcases new autumn delights including spiced apple cider, savory thumbprint cookie with fig jam, butternut squash and bacon with rosemary vinaigrette, and maple and mustard glazed chicken.

I gleefully sampled their new offerings at Cuisine Unlimited’s rollout event this week and here are a few of my sweet and savory favorites.

Bailey’s Chocolate Mousse

Champagne Mousse with Fruit and Mint

Creamy Cauliflower and Apple Soup

Pomegranate Fruit Tart

Maple and Mustard Glazed Chicken with Roasted Winter Vegetables, Brussels Sprouts and Pear Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette, and Butternut Squash and Bacon with Rosemary Vinaigrette

Maple Pecan and Brie Tart, Egg Nog Creme Brulee

Butternut Squash and Bacon with Rosemary Vinaigrette

Maple Bourbon Bread Pudding (Butter Rum Drizzle not shown)

Top to bottom: Butternut Squash Latke with Sour Cream and Apples, Creamy Pumpkin Soup Shooter, Sweet Potato Hummus Cup, Mini Carnitas Tamal Muffin

Cranberry and Balsamic Glazed Salmon

