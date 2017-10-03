Fall Feast Ideas from Cuisine Unlimited

By: Val Rasmussen
Pumpkin spice lattes, watch out. You may be the darling of fall’s arrival, but for those of us (me) who pass on your caffeinated froth, your much-anticipated arrival rolls out the red carpet for other menu items filled to the brim with autumn flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and clove.
Salivating yet? For party hosts itching for candlelit dinners and hot toddies, the catering team of Cuisine Unlimited showcases new autumn delights including spiced apple cider, savory thumbprint cookie with fig jam, butternut squash and bacon with rosemary vinaigrette, and maple and mustard glazed chicken.
I gleefully sampled their new offerings at Cuisine Unlimited’s rollout event this week and here are a few of my sweet and savory favorites.