Expand Your Palate During Ogden Restaurant Week

Downtown Ogden is home to plenty of dining options, and if you have been waiting for the perfect reason to try them out, boy have we got good news for you.
April 6-15 is the fifth annual Ogden Restaurant Week, hosted by US Foods. This culinary event features several locally-owned and independent restaurants that will be offering fixed specials throughout the week. Participating businesses will offer two-course lunch specials for $10, three-course dinner specials for $17 and new Restaurant Week menu items along with their standard menu.
This year’s participants are:
- Bangkok Garden
- The Bigelow Grill
- Even Stevens
- Harley & Bucks
- Harp & Hound
- Hearth on 25th
- Iggy’s Sports Grill
- Lighthouse Lounge
- Lucky Slice Pizza
- Pig and a Jelly Jar
- Prairie Schooner Steakhouse
- Restaurant 1107
- Rooster’s Brewing Company
- Rovali’s Italian Ristorante
- Sabores De Mexico
- Slackwater Pizzeria & Pub
- Smokey’s BBQ and Grill
- Sonora Grill
- Thai Curry Kitchen
- Tokyo Station Teppanyaki & Sushi
- Tona Sushi Bar and Grill
- Union Grill
- Waffle Love
- Warren’s Craft Burger
- Zucca Trattoria
Diners have the perfect (and cheap) opportunity to explore new flavors at these restaurants. There’s no limit to the foods you can discover. For a complete list of menu options, visit the organization’s website here.
Don’t forget to share your experience on social media for a chance to win gift cards from participating restaurants! Tag Ogden Restaurant Week on Facebook or use @OgdenRestaurantWeek and #OgdenRestaurantWeek to connect on Instagram.