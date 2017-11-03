Exotic Cats Dropped From Dirk Arthur Show in Las Vegas

In a recent win for the animal kingdom, the Westgate Las Vegas Resort has, for the second time, cut the cats from Dirk Arthur’s “Wild Magic” show this time following a three-week campaign by Animal Defenders International (ADI). In a statement issued by the Westgate they cited “space limitations in the Cabaret” as the reason for eschewing the bobcat and snow leopard that Arthur had originally announced he would be using.
ADI is a worldwide organization that fights to end animal suffering. This is not the first time they’ve called out Arthur either, back in 2015 they release a video exposing the deplorable conditions and the sad lives of the exotic cats Arthur includes in his shows. These cats spend the majority of their lives in small travel crates and cement cages to be included in magic show for only a few minutes. Arthur has also been cited on several occasions by the UDSA for violations of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA). “Public attitudes are changing, and as people become aware of the inherent suffering, they turn away from exotic animal acts,” says Christina Scaringe from the ADI general counsel. “It’s time for Dirk Arthur to do the same, and retire his animals to sanctuary.”
Utah has had their own conversations about the treatment of wild animals, just earlier this year a petition was sent out to remove the zoo from Lagoon due to the terrible living conditions of their animals, you can read more about the controversy surrounding Lagoon.