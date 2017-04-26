It’s Everywhere: Call it H20 or dihydrogen monoxide, we’re wasting too much of it.

written by: Glen Warchol
No. 1
Utah’s position as the most water-wasteful state. (Sorry, Aunt Bea.)
250 gallons
= the amount of water Utahns consume each day.
4 out of 5
gallons of Utah’s annual rainfall are sucked up by farms and ½ of that is lost to inefficient irrigation.
ONE
Godmother of Utah Water Conservation—beloved Gov. Olene Walker (aka “Aunt Bea”) called on Utahns to Slow-the-Flow.
15%
= agriculture’s paltry part of Utah’s modern economy.
3 Beautiful Acres:
Red Butte Arboretum’s Conservation Garden that will test and teach water-wise practices. And don’t miss the Annual Benefit Spring Plant Sale May 12-13, 300 Wakara Way, SLC, redbuttegarden.org
10 years
Time it would take before even near-record snowpacks like this season would fill our drought-stricken reservoirs.
–
See more inside the 2017 May/June Issue.