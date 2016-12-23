Events in Salt Lake City

MUSIC
East L.A. natives David Hidalgo and Louie Perez bonded over a mutual love of Randy Newman and Ry Cooder when they formed Los Lobos. Now they bond with Salt Lake audiences over a love for the Red Iguana’s Mexican food. More than “La Bamba”—Los Lobos is rock, Tex-Mex, blues, soul, country and one of the best live shows you’ll ever see. Feb. 19, The State Room, 638 S. State St., 801-596-3560, thestateroom.com
Mozart’s famously unfinished work, left behind when the composer died, has taken on a life of its own as mythology, as a conspiracy and as a meditation on grief. The Utah Symphony will play it, with Ives Symphony No. 4. Thierry Fischer conducts. Feb. 17-18, Abravenel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, 801-533-6683, utahsymphony.org
THEATER
It’s a trend at opera houses worldwide, and now it’s happening here. Perpetual optimist Don Quixote will dream his impossible dream when The Man From La Mancha, a modern musical, gets the Utah Opera treatment. Feb. 24-29, Capitol Theater, 801-355-2787, Utahopera.org
Billed as “Thelma and Louise meets First Wives Club,” Women in Jeopardy is written by Wendy McLeod (The House of Yes) but inspired by Nora Ephron’s sass. And, though it’s played in theaters all over the country, it’s set right here in SLC and red-rock country—consider this a homecoming. Feb. 10-25, Pioneer Theatre, 801-581-6961, pioneertheatre.org
DANCE
We all know (and love) the story—the ultimate in good vs. evil. Called “the most beloved 19th century ballet” by The New York Times, Ballet West is bringing back Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty by popular demand, proving that dreams really can come true. Feb. 10-26, Capitol Theater, 50 W. 200 South, 801-355-ARTS (2787), balletwest.org
VISUAL ART
Work In Progress, directed by Jann Haworth and Liberty Blake, is a collaborative traveling exhibit celebrating women as catalysts for change. Seventy
people have contributed to the 8-foot-tall collage. Portraits of the contributors hang alongside the mural. Through Jan. 14, Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, 801-328-4201, utahmoca.org
COMEDY
Praised for being raunchy and real, author, activist and Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian Kathy Griffin comes to Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater. Expect musings on celebrities, pop culture and, of course, Mormons. Jan. 27, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., SLC, 801-355-2787, arttix.org
LECTURE
Former White House advisor Van Jones, actor and activist Mike Ferrell and Kirk Bloodsworth, the first man to be exonerated from death row by DNA evidence, will be speaking about the broken U.S. judicial system and their proposals to fix it. Eccles Center Park City, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Jan. 7, 435-655-8252, ecclescenter.org
America’s hippest astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson comes to town to reveal the secrets of the universe on the day after Valentine’s Day. What more could be more romantic than science-t alk underneath the faux night sky of the Eccles? Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., SLC, Feb. 15, 801-355-2787, arttix.org
Ta-Nehisi Coates, Author of Between the World and Me and writer at The Atlantic will give the keynote address at the University of Utah’s Martin Luther King Day observances. Coates is a frequent commentator on social and cultural issues and politics, through the lens of his experience as a black male in America. Jan. 18, Kingsbury Hall, 801-581-7100, UtahPresents.org
BOOKS
New York Times best-selling young-adult author Veronica Roth will speak and sign her newest book Carve the Mark. The King’s English bookstore hosts the event at the higher-capacity Granger High School. Preorder your copy of the novel at kingsenglish.com to reserve two tickets. Jan. 27, Granger High School, 3580 S. 3600 West, WVC, 801-484-9100, kingsenglish.com