Events in Park City

Cirque Eloize
Cirque du Soleil is great, but Las Vegas is terrible and not all of us are looking for an entertainment environment that feels like a fever dream. Thankfully Cirque Éloize is bringing their new show “Saloon” to the Eccles Center stage on Feb. 21 and 22 for a unique take on the Wild West, complete with acrobats, live music, clowns and somersaulting gunslingers.
Eccles Center Theater: 1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City, 435-655-3114. parkcity.institute
Robben Ford
Robben Ford is one of the truly gifted guitar players of the 20th century, and he has collaborated with an enviable list of legendary musicians, including Miles Davis, George Harrison and KISS. Ford will take the stage at Park City’s Egyptian Theatre for three nights,
Egyptian Theatre: 328 Main St., Park City. egyptiantheatrecompany.org
Fran Lebowitz
Nobody embodies New York’s uniquely sardonic viewpoint quite like Fran Lebowitz. The satirist, author and public speaker who got her start by writing for Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine Feb. 4.
