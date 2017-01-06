Event Preview: Van Jones, Mike Ferrell and Kirk Bloodsworh on Criminal Justice in Park City

We’ve all heard the phrase, “The best justice money can buy.”
We live a world where a white college rapist is let off with a slap on the wrist and is still still referred to as “The Stanford Swimmer,” and not “The Stanford Rapist” in most media outlets—but young black men can receive steep sentences for minor drug possessions. There’s no doubt that our justice system is in desperate need of rehabilitation.
Income disparity. Racial prejudice. Youth being tried as minors. So-called “Affluenza.” The lists of reasons for the break-down of justice go on and on and on.
The tide is turning, though. Even here in conservative Utah—home of the firing squad—retired Republican Senator Steve Urquhart nearly passed a hail mary bill banning capital punishment last legislative session.
- Van Jones
On Saturday, Van Jones (liberal activist, CNN commentator, short-lived Obama appointee), Mike Ferrell (anti-death penalty activist, Captain B.J. Hunnicutt on the television series M*A*S*H) and Kirk Bloodsworth (a man exonerated from Death Row by DNA evidence) will take the stage at Park City Institute to take on the failures of the justice system at-large. Expect a liberal call to action—and a shot in the arm for those of us looking to make a difference in the world, post-election.
