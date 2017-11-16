Event Preview: John Cleese at The Eccles

You know John Cleese from A Fish Called Wanda and Faulty Towers and, of course, Monty Python—the British sketch comedy troupe that started as a television show and turned into a pop culture phenomenon.
Such a phenomenon, in fact, that it’s impossible for some men to have an entire conversation without dropping Monty Python and the Holy Grail references in at least once.
“‘Tis just a flesh wound.”
“Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government.” (ed. note: Maybe they were on to something, there.)
And my personal favorite, “I fart in your general direction. Your Mother was a Hamster and your Father smelt of Elderberries!”
If you—like me—are a single woman of a certain age, then you—like me—know this man well. You’ve liked dated, or are currently dating, just such a man.
Well, lady, grab a date on this Sunday night when John Cleese, part of the team that brought you Monty Python and the Holy Grail comes to Salt Lake for a screening of the classic film, followed by Q&A hosted by Salt Lake’s own Bill Allred.
The Q&A, though, is not Monty Python-focused. In fact, it can be about anything the audience would like for it to be about. And Cleese, not one to shy away from saying things that might make others cringe will be sure to raise a few eyebrows. And maybe, once and for all, we’ll learn the airspeed of an Unladen Swallow.
John Cleese will be at the Eccles Theater Sunday November 19. Tickets available here.