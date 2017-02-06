Enjoy the “World’s Best Ski Vacation” at Stein Eriksen Lodge

Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley, named World’s Best Ski Hotel for two out of the past three years, is keeping the snowball rolling with a special World’s Best Ski Package, available now until April 16, 2017. Starting at $750 per night, this package gives guests access to Deer Valley’s pristine ski slopes along with the all comfort and luxury that Stein Eriksen Lodge has to offer. Call 800-453-1302 to make reservations.
The World’s Best Ski Package includes:
- Two all-day adult lift tickets to Deer Valley Resort
- Daily breakfast at four-star Glitretind Restaurant
- Unlimited access to spa facilities and exercise classes at the Spa Wellness Studio
- Complimentary wifi
- Year-round heated outdoor pool and hot tub
- S’mores served at 4:30 p.m. daily at the Mountain Lodge
- Other standard amenities including jetted tubs, luxury robes and 24-hour room service
Stein Eriksen Lodge—7700 Stein Way, Park City, 435-649-3700, steinlodge.com
By Megan Skuster